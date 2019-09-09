More than 1,000 knit hearts from around the world sent to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – People from around the world are sending gifts from the heart to help mend El Pasoans’ spirits following the Aug. 3 mass shooting.

Penny Schmuecker of Nebraska created the “Hearts for El Paso” project. So far, more than 1,000 hearts have been sent to the Sun City.

Members of the El Paso Knitting Guild say the hearts serve as a simple reminder.

“You just put it on the shelf and you see it from time to time, it’ll remind you that somewhere in the country, somewhere in the world is thinking about me, thought enough about me to take the time out of their busy lives to make some type of heart,” Christine Gerobino of the El Paso Knitting Guild tells KTSM.

The hearts were placed at the memorial, handed out to those visiting the memorial, and local libraries.