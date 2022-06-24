MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Three cities in East Texas have been added to the list of areas with burn bans in effect due to the dry conditions.

Marshall, Texas issued a ban on Wednesday notifying residents that burning permits will not be issued until further notice. The fire department says anyone who received a burn permit before the ban went into place can have it extended once the ban is lifted.

If a resident needs an extension they must bring their permit to the Central Fire Station at 601 S. Grove St after the ban is lifted.

Morris County says there is no ban in the unincorporated parts of the county currently but two cities have issued bans within city limits. Until further notice, a ban is in effect in Daingerfield and Lone Star.

The county judge urges residents to be cautious and keep an eye on open flames. Residents are requested to not burn anything unnecessary while the drought continues.