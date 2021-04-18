Months after prominent attorney’s murder, El Paso police still seeking leads from public

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Over 150 days ago, prominent attorney Georgette Kaufmann was shot to death in her garage and her husband was injured by an unknown suspect.

This week, El Paso police say they are continuing their investigation into the murder and are still seeking public assistance in identifying a gunman. Official statements on the case are limited and police say they will not further comment on the murder as they conduct investigative processes.

“Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department asks for help in identifying this murderer through this week’s ‘Crime of the Week,” a news release reads.

A KTSM 9 News investigation found Kaufmann was found in her garage after being shot five times. A county autopsy report revealed Kaufmann had been shot just below the chin and at least one of the bullets from a handgun had entered her skull.

The autopsy report also revealed she had been shot at close range as traces of soot were found on a pale pink sweater she was wearing.

Kaufmann, 50, was an assistant attorney general in the Child Support Division in El Paso for seven years, according to a family obituary.

With no further details about the case, it is hard to say whether it was an instance of a robbery gone wrong or something more sinister.

Police say the suspect is White and between 5 foot 10 inches and 6 feet tall. He has a thin build and may possibly be bald. At the time of the murder, he was possibly wearing dark clothing.

Police can be reached by dialing (915) 566-8477 or visiting www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. Submissions remain anonymous and tips that lead to an arrest may qualify for a cash reward.

