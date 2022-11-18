MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they allege cut a couple with a broken beer bottle.

Kevin Omar Limon, 22, was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault (family) with a weapon, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral details the alleged assault that authorties say happened during a cookout at 3:25 a.m. Sunday at the 4800 block of Trosper Road. Deputies arrived in reference to an assault and made contact with a husband and wife, who said they were having a cookout at their house.

Limon, who is their relative, arrived at the house and began drinking beer. According to the affidavit, Limon became “aggressive and disrespectful towards [the woman].”

According to the document, Limon was told to calm down but he grabbed a beer bottle and broke it against the table — and allegedly tried to stab the man with it.

“In self-defense, [the man] got [Limon] and pulled him on the ground and they started fighting,” the affidavit stated.

While the fight was occurring, the woman tried to separate the two men and was pushed away by Limon. She then noticed that she was bleeding from her face, authorities stated.

The deputy noted that the man had three deep cuts to the side of his face, and the woman had one cut to her face. The couple was transported to a local hospital for medical attention, the affadavit stated.

Limon was arrested Monday and his bond was set at $200,000, records show.