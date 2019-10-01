Missing Texas woman survives in woods for 10 days

Missing woman with dementia survived 10 days alone in woods

HOUSTON (KTRK) — A 62-year-old woman with dementia is back home after she vanished for 10 days, and was found alive deep in the woods of San Jacinto County.

Laura Bereta says, “Momma wanted to talk to me and i just burst out crying.”

It was the phone call Laura Bereta was praying for.

After spending 10 days wondering what happened to her mother.

Linda Field says, “I knew I was going to be found. It was gods time.”

Laura says, “I was glad to finally hear her voice. That I know she was okay.”

The family’s red Ford Explorer is back in the driveway tonight but with some scratches, a broken side mirror and a messed up bumper.

Laura says, “I guess she just felt like she needed to go on a joy ride or something.”

Laura says her 62-year-old mother Linda has dementia and back on September 17th Laura says her mom somehow got her hands on the car keys and started driving.

Laura says, “She don’t know how she got out there. She dont know how she got there.”

It was later that night, Laura became concerned and then called police

Which prompted a frantic search to find Linda. 10 days later the Ford spotted near the woods about an hour north of the family home in Porter up in San Jacinto County.

Linda was alive search crews found her and say she was drinking creek water and eating minnows and frogs to survive.

She was taken to the hospital.

Laura says, “I got there and of course questioned her and helped clean her up.”

Linda has a lot of bug bites, but thats the worst of her injuries

Shes now back home and much more comfortable than where she was a week ago.

Linda says, “Give me a cot anytime, give me a mattress, give me something.”