Missing Texas teen could be in serious danger, police say

Police in Waxahachie, Texas are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who last spoke to her parents Monday and has not been seen since. Investigators says she was picked up from school by a boy she met on Instagram.

14-year-old Angelina Church of Waxahachie, Texas, was last seen Jan. 27.

Her parents say they last heard from their daughter when she texted from school. Church’s parents believe she was then picked up by a boy she met on Instagram.

The boy told police he dropped church off at a Whataburger in Red Oak, Texas.

Surveillance video showed her a short time later alone at a Walmart.

On Friday, the community held a prayer service, praying for Angelina’s safe return.

“It’s the most unexplainable feeling whenever you have no idea where they are,” said Angelina’s mother, Debbie Church. “It’s a really scary, sad world out there, and for a 14-year-old that looks older, but yet she’s still in a 14-year-old mind, you know, she might not be able to make the right decisions. That’s our concern.”

Anyone with information on Angelina Church’s whereabouts is asked to call police.

