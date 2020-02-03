Missing Texas teen could be in serious danger, police say

WAXAHACHIE, TX (KXAS) — Police say a missing Texas teen could be in serious danger.
14-year-old Angelina Church of Waxahachie, Texas, was last seen Jan. 27.
Her parents say they last heard from their daughter when she texted from school. Church’s parents believe she was then picked up by a boy she met on Instagram.
The boy told police he dropped church off at a Whataburger in Red Oak, Texas.
Surveillance video showed her a short time later alone at a Walmart.
On Friday, the community held a prayer service, praying for Angelina’s safe return.
“It’s the most unexplainable feeling whenever you have no idea where they are,” said Angelina’s mother, Debbie Church. “It’s a really scary, sad world out there, and for a 14-year-old that looks older, but yet she’s still in a 14-year-old mind, you know, she might not be able to make the right decisions. That’s our concern.”
Anyone with information on Angelina Church’s whereabouts is asked to call police.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Survey suggests economy growing in 9 Midwest, Plains states
- Are the $5 million Super Bowl ads worth it? Tennessee student studies trends on social media
- Drinking alcohol every day speeds up brain aging by one week
- Forever 21 being sold for $81 million
- Burger King wants Impossible Whopper lawsuit thrown out of court