MISSING: Amber Alert issued for two Texas teenagers

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for two Texas teenagers out of the Seagoville area.

The alert said authorities are looking for Devany Betancourt, 16, and Marina Nelson, 17.

Devany is described as 5′2″ with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a gold and pink shirt with jeans and brown boots. She was also seen wearing a gold chain with a bull and two gold rings.

Marina is described as 5′9″ with green eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing an orange shirt, gray sweatshirt, and shorts.

Anyone with information about these teenagers’ whereabouts is asked to call the Seagoville Police Department at 972-287-2999.

