MISSING: 22-year-old who fell asleep in truck bed before it was stolen, driven away from Austin club

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for the public’s help finding a 22-year-old man who’s believed to be in danger — after he fell asleep in the bed of a truck before it was stolen and driven away.

Austin Police Department reports Luis Balderas Garcia was last seen exiting the Club Lobos located at 9601 North I-35 around 5:37 a.m. Sunday, where he reportedly got into the bed of a truck and fell asleep outside the club. Then, police say the truck was stolen and the suspects drove away — with Balderas Garcia still asleep in the back.

Police say no one has been able to contact him and due to the circumstances of his disappearance, he’s believed to be in danger.

Luis Balderas Garcia is described as:

Hispanic male

5’10”

150 pounds

Brown eyes

Black hair

Last seen wearing a black and blue t-shirt, red baseball cap, black jeans, and black boots

The truck is described as:

2005 Gray Dodge Ram 1500 Pickup TXLP: PNF8971

Vehicle has chrome wheels and door handles with decal of “Gonzalez” on the front windshield and a decal of “Antrax” on both sides.

If you have any information or have seen him, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.