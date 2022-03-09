BURNET, Texas – UPDATE: The Burnet Police Department issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday in response to missing 11-year-old Helen May Marie Pierce.

The department has been actively pursuing leads and investigating Pierce’s disappearance – and announced Wednesday that Pierce has been found and is safely in the custody of law enforcement.

Pierce was previously believed to be in danger with an unknown man.

Any additional information in this case can be reported to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (512) 756-8080.

Sources: City of Burnet, Texas Department of Public Safety