Representing Latina women around the state and their hopes and dreams of helping others and being role models

HOUSTON (KIAH) — It was a night filled with glitz and glamor and women from around Texas with a dream. A dream to represent the Lone Star State and the Latin community. And now two ladies will have that chance.

The Miss Texas Latin pageant organization crowns their new Miss & Teen title holders! Dozens of Miss and Teen contestants strutted their stuff in fitness or swimsuits, interview competitions, evening gown, and Hispanic Heritage/ Culture outfits to represent their roots.

And after all the hard work, the winners were announced. From Fort Worth, April Rodriguez was crowned the new Miss Texas Latina 2023! Also, representing Houston, Patricia Obando, was crown the new Miss Teen Texas Latina 2023!

CW39 Sharron Melton Talks with both of these dynamic ladies about what this title means to them, what their goals are and what they hope to achieve with the power of this title, theirs for the next year.

Get to know the new crown winners in this short Q&A behind the scenes: