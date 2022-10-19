MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — An officer involved shooting occurred this afternoon around 2 p.m., near Rockdale in Milam County.

Milam County Judge Steve Young tells FOX 44 News a Mental Health Deputy was shot twice while on a call in the 100 Block of Inwood Road. Judge Young says the deputy returned fire killing the suspect.

Sheriff Mike Clore says Deputy Samuel Ferguson, IV, was conducting a mental health assessment with members of the Central Counties Services’ Mobile Crisis Outreach Team at the time.

Sheriff Clore says the suspect became uncooperative during the assessment and exhibited suicidal tendencies. He says Dep. Ferguson tried to take the person into custody and that is when the subject opened fire.

Dep. Ferguson returned fire, striking and killing the suspect. The Central Counties Services team were not injured.

A helicopter took the deputy to Baylor Scott & White in Temple. He is in serious but stable condition.

Judge Young says this is the first year Milam County has had a Mental Health Deputy.

The Texas Rangers have been asked to investigate the shooting. At this time, the suspect is not being named.

Dep. Ferguson has served in law enforcement for more than 28 years, joining Milam County in 2015. He was with the University of Texas Police Department from 1992 to 2014.

Sheriff Clore says Ferguson has been instrumental in developing mental health responses for both the University of Texas Police Department and also Milam County.

FOX 44 News will have more information for you as it is released.