MILAM COUNTY, Texas – The Milam County Crime Stoppers need your help to locate a wanted man.

50-year-old Joe Alexander Moraga is charged with Bail Jumping, Evading, Burglary and Bond Surrender. He is known to be in the Rockdale and Thorndale areas.

Moraga is wanted by the Milam County Sheriff’s Office, the Rockdale Police Department, and the Thorndale Police Department.

If anyone knows of Moraga’s whereabouts, you can contact the Milam County Sheriff’s Office at 254-697-7033, contact Crime Stoppers at 254-697-8477, or leave a web-tip here.

Source: Milam County Crime Stoppers