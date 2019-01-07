Migrant Surge Impacting Texas Housing

The city of El Paso is bracing for larger groups of migrants released by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Around 500 immigrants per day.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo says, "I'm concerned. If we hit up to, you know, we're about 2,300 per week. If we get up to 500 a day, it's going to be very, very taxing."

Volunteers are stepping up. They're providing support for the non-profit organization Annunciation House; which has taken the lead in helping the migrants.

Professor Todd Curry from the University of Texas El Paso is one of them.

Curry says, "I don't have any medical skills whatsoever. That's not at all my background. Um, but, I can organize people, and I can raise money."

Their work has provided a service the city can't meet.

Due to federal guidelines, the city can only activate shelters during an emergency and the state hasn't declared one yet.

For now, the migrants are being housed in a network of shelters operated by Annunciation House.

Curry says, "We're using hotels, we're using community sites because the sheer volume all at one time is something we haven't seen before."

They believe this surge, the highest they've ever seen, is related to the number of illegal crossings.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson says since 2015, there's been a 169 percent increase in the number of families illegally crossing the border and because of a decades-old court agreement called the Flores

Settlement ICE says they can only detain families for a limited period of time before releasing them.

If the numbers continue to grow, city leaders say they'll have to take a closer look at the role they play.

Mayor Margo says, "I don't know how we're going to withstand that on a continuing basis."

Right now, the city says the best plan of action is to let Annunciation House take the reigns.

But, the mayor is calling on Congress to come up with a rational immigration process for a long-term solution.