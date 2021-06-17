Migrant deaths and rescues near El Paso border sector increase

Looking out to Juarez, Mexico, a cross stands atop Mount Cristo Rey in Sunland Park, New Mexico, on February 19, 2017, on the US/Mexico border. Attention Editors, this image is part of an ongoing AFP photo project documenting the life on the two sides of the US/Mexico border simultaneously by two photographers traveling for ten days from California to Texas on the US side and from Baja California to Tamaulipas on the Mexican side between February 13 and 22, 2017. You can find all the images with the keyword : BORDERPROJECT2017 on our wire and on www.afpforum.com / AFP / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. – The Sunland Park Fire Department responded to another body found near the U.S. and Mexico border late Wednesday night near the base of Mt. Cristo Rey.

This is one of several deaths reported in the El Paso Sector in recent weeks.

The woman was described as a 35-year-old Mexican national, however the cause of death was not immediately known.

n the early hours of June 11, a 24-year-old man from Mexico died after falling from the border fence.

Another man in his 20s died in the area later that day when the temperature reached 106 degrees.

A Sunland Park fire official told Border Report that border agents encountered a young man who said his friend needed help. He led the agent to his friend a spot near sand dunes not far from New Mexico Highway 273. The fire official said border agents performed CPR until emergency crews arrived, but they were not able to resuscitate him.

On Wednesday morning, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air Marine Operations (AMO) El Paso Air Branch helicopter pilots rescued a female migrant suffering from a heat-related injury near Sierra Blanca, Texas.

AMO pilots flying in an AS350 light enforcement helicopter from El Paso Air Branch were on patrol when they located a group of 30 non-citizens in remote area of Sierra Blanca approximately 87 miles Southeast of El Paso. The aircrew guided U.S. Border Patrol Agents to the group and upon arrival the agents discovered an unresponsive female apparently suffering from some type of heat injury in need of immediate medical attention.

She was taken to the Culberson County Hospital in Van Horn, Texas.

Sunland Park Mayor Javier Perrera said there’s been a recent influx of border crossings in the area that are draining city resources.

“With the recent influx, we have had an increased number of calls with responding with medical services and our fire department has deployed on a regular number of basis and also we’re seeing an increase in trespassing on private property and those calls have come in,” Perrera said.

