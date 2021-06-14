Midland man charged with murder after argument with wife turns deadly, unborn baby killed

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Christopher Gonzales, 26, has been arrested and charged with murder after a domestic assault turned deadly.

On March 28, Midland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a medical call.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the wife of Gonzales who was eight months pregnant and had been injured during an assault, according to a probable cause affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the victim was life flighted to Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock where she was treated in the Intensive Care Unit for two fractured hips and a crushed pelvis. While at the hospital, doctors had to perform an emergency cesarean section to deliver her baby, but the baby had already died.

The victim told MCSO deputies she had been arguing with her husband on the side of the road when she tried to step up on the side rail of their truck to get his attention. The victim said the truck started to move, and she fell off and was run over by her husband.

The affidavit says on April 8, MCSO interviewed Gonzales where he confessed to driving away while his wife was standing on the rail of the truck. He also admitted that he knew he ran over his wife when he felt a bump and heard her scream.

Gonzales was arrested June 13. He has been charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon.



The Crisis Center of West Texas shared this information with us: If you or an adult in your life is experiencing domestic violence or abuse by your significant other, free resources including shelter and counseling are available. To learn more or start services, call the local, 24/7 CCWTX hotline at 1-866-627-4747.