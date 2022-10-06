MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly kidnapped a woman and kept her inside a hotel for two weeks by threatening to kill her if she tried to escape. Juan Dominguez, 24, has been charged with Kidnapping, Assault, Interfering With a 911 Call, and Evading Arrest.

According to court documents, on October 4, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to a hotel after employees called 911 to report a disturbance between a man and a woman. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Dominguez trying to leave. When they asked him to stop, he ran, but was later caught and detained.

Once Dominguez was in custody, investigators met with a woman who said she had been living in the hotel room with Dominguez against her will. The victim said Dominguez threatened her with a firearm, strangled her, and punched her multiple times, all while saying he would kill her if she tried to leave. She also said she was unable to call 911 for help because Dominguez had taken her phone.

Investigators searched the hotel room and did not find a gun, but rather, a BB gun. The victim said she didn’t know it wasn’t a real weapon and truly believed Dominguez would shoot her if she tried to escape. According to the affidavit, the victim had injuries to her face as a result of an assault; the victim stated at one point, she tried to ask an employee for help and Dominguez responded by dragging her away and attacking her face.

A hotel employee confirmed that at one point she approached the room because she overheard a disturbance and said when the victim opened the door, she saw Dominguez push her back into the room.

Dominguez was arrested and booked into the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Thursday afternoon. His bond had not yet been set.