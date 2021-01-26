Midland City family in need while infant son is in intensive care

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Midland City family is asking for help as their infant son is being treated at UAB in Birmingham.

Mother Jessica Spann told WDHN that while pregnant with her son Locklin, she experienced bleeding at 24 weeks, leading her to be hospitalized at UAB hospital on Dec. 28.

“I was (there) for six days and they discharged me,” she wrote on her GoFundMe page for Locklin. “4 days later the bleeding returned and I was transported back to UAB. My placenta had already partially detached from the last visit and this time I developed a hematoma.”

After observing more problems that caused Locklin to be in distress in the womb, an emergency C-section was done last Thursday. At the time, Jessica was 27 weeks and six days into the pregnancy.

So far Locklin is under phototherapy and has not shown signs of infection after having the issues. Jessica said he weighs one pound and nine ounces and will be in NICU until March or April.

However, while the Spann family waits for their son to grow and recover, there comes an issue: money. Jessica and her husband Cody Spann are currently at the Ronald McDonald House, but if Cody were to go to work, he would not be allowed to return to see his son due to COVID-19 policies.

As such, they are asking for donations to help support them during this time.

“We are asking this so we can cover food costs and our bills until March/April,” Spann wrote. “RMH covers dinner and on Tuesday’s, and Thursday, March of Dimes Provides Lunch other than that we are on our own for meals.”

You can support the Spann family during this time by following this link.