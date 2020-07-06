Mexican soldiers kill 12 gunmen in city on border with Texas

Texas

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s military says soldiers patrolling in the border city of Nuevo Laredo across from Texas came under fire from drug cartel gunmen, then killed 12 of their attackers in a gunbattle.

The Defense Department says three army patrol trucks were hit by gunfire Friday, but no troops were hurt.

The gunmen are believed to belong to the Cartel of the Northeast, a split-off of the old Zetas cartel.

The department said one of the attackers’ burned-out pickups was left at the scene, and eight assault rifles and two .50-caliber sniper rifles were found.

Nuevo Laredo has been the scene of bloody gunfights in recent years.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss