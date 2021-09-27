Mexican Soldiers detained after crossing into U.S. via Bridge of the Americas in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A group of Mexican Army soldiers were detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Agents after they crossed into the U.S. via the Bridge of the Americas in south central El Paso overnight.

According to witnesses, the group crossed the bridge shortly after midnight, loaded into two Mexican military trucks. Witnesses share that the soldiers were detained by CBP Agents. They add that the group of at least seven (7) soldiers were then led to the port of entry’s facilities.

Video shared on a public group on Facebook shows the moment that the trucks stopped at the base of the Bridge of the Americas, just a few yards short of the inspection booths.

Cell phone video shot by bystanders shows uniformed CBP agents walking briskly to the trucks, some drawing their weapons, as they weave their way through the bridge traffic.

Neither Mexican Army officials, nor officials with the CBP have yet commented on the incident.

Social media posts from residents in Juarez speculate that this group was one of the new Mexican Army recruits sent to the city, and they did not know the city that well.

As this is a developing story, we will update as information comes into our newsroom.

Photos in gallery courtesy ‘Bridge Report El Paso’/Facebook public page

















