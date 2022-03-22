RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted for child sex crimes in North Texas was arrested crossing from Mexico into Hidalgo County.

On Friday, March 18, Jose Arnulfo Pena Monarrez, 52, was attempting to cross the Anzalduas International Bridge when U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers discovered he had an active warrant in Fort Worth.

Peña is charged with child fondling, a second-degree felony, according to a release.

Mission police arrived at the bridge to arrest Peña and transport him to the county jail. He will later be sent to Tarrant County to face trial for his charge.