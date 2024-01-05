HOUSTON (KIAH) – Metallica, one of the top bands of all time, seems to have enjoyed CW39 Houston Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger’s forecast this week where he sprinkled in lyrics from “Enter Sandman”. Rock on!

In less than three days, Krueger’s social media video has racked up over 6 million views on Instagram, and over 2 million on TikTok. Metallica shared the video on both platforms, and even commented with a laughing Emoji and rock-on hand Emoji.

This is just the latest in a series of viral videos produced by Adam Krueger called “sneaking words in the weather”. Click here to see a collection of his most popular videos so far.