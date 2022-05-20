TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As the Mesquite Heat Fire continues to burn in Taylor County, our eyes go to the weekend. Meteorologists expect a shift in the wind Saturday, causing harsher conditions for the wildfire.

Since the fire began, winds have continued to be out of the south/southwest. This has pushed the fire further in the northwest direction. A cold front is currently stalled across the panhandle and is slowly moving its way towards the Big Country.

While the front will bring some relief from triple-digit temperatures, it will also bring gustier winds.

Behind the front, winds are expected to shift from out of the northwest. This could completely shift the direction of the spread of the Mesquite Heat fire.





Sustained winds behind the front will be around 15 to 20 miles per hour with gusts that could reach up to 40 miles per hour.

The timing of the front is the most important, as well as the most difficult part of the forecast. Cold fronts are not on cruise control.

The latest weather models show this front moving through northern portions of the Big Country by daybreak. If the front continues with this speed, it will put the front around the I-20 corridor in the mid-to-late morning hours.

KTAB/KRBC will continue to monitor weather and fire conditions, and update the public as new information becomes available.