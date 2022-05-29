TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas A&M Forest Service gave its final update on the Mesquite Heat fire, burning in rural Taylor County.

According to a release from the forest service, the Mesquite Heat fire is 93% contained at its remaining 10,960 acres in size.

The Southern Area Gold Incident Management Team, which took command of the wildfire Friday, May 20, will return to its base at 6:00 Sunday evening. The helicopter assigned to the fire will also return to its home.

Firefighters have reportedly spent their weekend making sure the fire perimeter was cold around homes. The release included that two ‘smokes’ were found inside the fire area, but fire behavior was minimal.

Ground teams, will monitor and look for hotspots as fire danger remains high through Memorial Day weekend.

Latest fire map:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Mesquite Heat fire map May 29, 2022

The Texas A&M Forest Service said with Memorial Monday, cooler temperatures and higher levels of humidity are expected to increase moisture in the air, which should help fire efforts.

122 firefighters and other fire personnel remain fighting the Mesquite Heat fire.

The Mesquite Heat Fire began May 17 and has destroyed at least 27 homes and countless other structures.

A cause of this fire has yet to be determined or released. KTAB/KRBC will continue to monitor updates.