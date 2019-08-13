Mental exam sought for teen charged in Texas school shooting

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2019 file pool photo, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a Santa Fe High School student accused of killing 10 people in a May 18, 2018 shooting at the high school, is escorted by Galveston County Sheriff’s Office deputies into the jury assembly room for a change of venue hearing at the Galveston County Courthouse in Galveston, Texas. Pagourtzis faces trial 45 miles (72.42 kilometers) from where the attack happened. A judge in Galveston County has moved the capital murder trial of Pagourtzis, who attended Santa Fe High School, to Richmond, in Fort Bend County. Pagourtzis also is charged with aggravated assault — 13 people were wounded. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP, Pool, File)

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Attorneys representing a teenager charged in a school shooting last year at a Texas high school are seeking a mental evaluation, saying their client cannot understand the legal proceedings against him.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis is charged with capital murder for the May 2018 attack at Santa Fe High School that left 10 people dead and wounded more than a dozen others. The 18-year-old is currently awaiting trial, which a judge has moved to another county because of intense publicity surrounding the case.

According to the Galveston County Daily News , Pagourtzis’ attorneys argued in a court filing Monday that the teenager’s mental state “has degraded to the point where there is no understanding of the matter and the proceedings.”

The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment Monday on the motion.