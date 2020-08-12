Memorial set in Houston for slain Texas soldier

An image of slain Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen and #IAmVanessaGuillen is seen before the start of a news conference on the National Mall in front of Capitol Hill, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

HOUSTON (AP) — The family of a slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen has scheduled a memorial for her more than three months after she was killed by a fellow solider at the Texas base.

The attorney for the family says the memorial is set for noon to 8 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Cesar E. Chavez High School, where Guillen once played high school soccer.

Natalie Khawam said in a news release Tuesday that the Catholic service will be open to the public and will also streamed online.

Guillen disappeared from Fort Hood on April 22, and Army officials confirmed July 6 that her remains had been found.