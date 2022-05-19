WACO (FOX 44) – Today lives were honored at the Mclennan County Peace Memorial Service. Thirty-one roses were placed in vases today to represent each officer who has died in the line of duty in McLennan County.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, there have been 105 lines of duty deaths already this year in the United States. Last year’s total was 617.

Over the last three years, the leading state has been Texas. Texas has had 24 lines of duty deaths this year. In second place are Alabama and California with 6.

“We’re facing evil, and we’re trying to protect our citizens from being victimized, and oftentimes would put ourselves in the way and our lives on the line in order to do that,” Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian said. “So I’m tremendously proud of my brothers and sisters in law enforcement.”

President John F. Kennedy declared May 15th as National Peace Officer Memorial Day in 1962.

The week that day falls is National Police Week, when special recognition is paid to the officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“This time in our country’s history, it is challenging to be a police officer,” Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said. “So to our force on behalf of the city, I have much thanks and gratitude for your daily sacrifice.”

Chief Victorian says this service is to honor them and their sacrifices and to make sure their families understand they will never be forgotten.

The list of names read today goes all the way back to the 1800s.

“We want to make sure that we honor and respect those memories for those families and those officers,” Chief Victorian said.

Chief Victorian says policing is a very noble profession, and they take an oath to protect, serve, and put that service before themselves.

“They put service before they put themselves, so when they are killed or die in the line of duty, it is important, and I feel obligated that we honor them,” Chief Victorian said.