McLENNAN COUNTY / AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Motorcycle Club has received a $472,000 grant for the Waco Eagles Motocross Dirt Bike Park project.

This project includes renovation of more than ten miles of trails, a restroom, equipment repairs, fencing, signage, a storage container, a shade shelter and benches.

This announcement was made by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department on Thursday morning, as part of several Texas communities also being awarded recreational trail grants which total $4.8 million overall.

During Thursday’s meeting, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved grants funding 17 motorized and non-motorized recreational trail-related projects across the state. $1 million of the amount allocated came directly from state Sporting Good Sales Tax funds dedicated to the Recreational Trails Program through a rider passed by the 82nd Legislature. The rider increased the total amount of funded projects this year.

The National Recreational Trails Fund (NRTF) supports recreational trail construction, renovation and acquisition. The grants are funded from a portion of the federal gas tax generated by gasoline purchases for off-highway vehicles. 30 percent of the total NRTF grants must be earmarked for motorized recreational trails, while another 30 percent must be spent on non-motorized trail projects. The remaining 40 percent is discretionary.

Several projects funded in previous years were completed under budget, and four were canceled – creating an additional $700,000 available for re-allocation this year. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has utilized the re-allocated funding for trail improvements in state parks.

In addition to McLennan County, projects awarded funding are listed in alphabetical order by county below:

The Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation in Brown County received a $188,000 grant for the Texas 4-H Center Trail System project. The project includes construction of 2.5-miles of an accessible natural surface multi-use crushed aggregate trail and renovation of existing trails with signage, benches and a restroom.

In Cameron County, the Cameron County Parks and Recreation Department received a $200,000 grant for the Olmito Park Nature Trail Phase 1 project. The project includes construction of a .5-mile granite trail with benches, a trailhead and signage.

The city of Allen in Collin County received a $300,000 grant for the Rowlett Trail South Connection project. The project includes construction of a .69-mile multi-use concrete trail with a 120-foot bridge.

The city of New Braunfels in Comal County received a $298,200 grant for the West Alligator Creek Trail-Phase 2A project. The project includes construction of a .55-mule multi-use concrete trail with low water crossings, benches and signage.

In Crockett County, the Texas Motorized Trails Coalition received an $829,300 grant for Escondido Draw Recreation Area 2022 Projects. These projects include acquiring 387 acres of new parkland, renovating 20 miles of off-highway vehicle (OHV) trail, road repairs and resurfacing, wildlife viewing shelters, equipment rental and storage shed, signage and a visitor OHV maintenance repair station.

The Highway 380 Municipal Management District Number 1 in Denton County received a $299,300 grant for the Union Park Multi-Use Trails Network Project. The project includes construction of 3.85-miles of multi-use trail and .4- miles of multi-use aggregate trail, mountain biking skills loop, benches, a trailhead and signs.

In Harris County, the Memorial Park Conservancy received a $300,000 grant for the Outer Loop Trail project. The project includes construction of a .46-mile decomposed granite trail with ADA compliant ramping for access connecting the sidewalk to the trail.

The city of Wimberley in Hays County received a $273,900 grant for the Hike and Bike Trail Improvement project. The project includes renovation and resurfacing of one mile of multi-use trail with accessible improved-surface trail.

The Texas Trails Education and Motorized Management in Medina County received a $77,200 grant for the Texas ATV/OHV Safety Education Program project. The project includes delivery of OHV safety education, training and program development.

The Sam Houston Trails Coalition, Inc. in Montgomery County received a $600,000 grant for the 2022 Sam Houston National Forest Muti-Use Trail project. This project includes renovation of 20 miles of multi-use trail with repair/replacement of bridges, signage and the renovation of trailheads.

In Palo Pinto County, TPWD received a $300,000 grant for the Palo Pinto Mountains State Park Trails Phase III project. The project includes construction of six additional miles of recreational trail at a new state park including .7-mile of accessible improved-surface trail and 5.3- miles of multi-use natural surface trail.

The Don Harrington Discovery Center in Potter County received an $8,000 grant for their Improving Visitor Experience and Educational Impact and Wildcat Bluff Nature Center project. The project includes construction and installation of directional and educational signage on the existing trail system.

Scurry County received a $228,100 grant for the Scurry County Recreational Trails project. The project includes the construction of five miles of bike trail, renovation of 2.5- miles of trail with a pump track, rest area, ramp, restroom, benches, signage, lighting and trailhead updates.

In Travis County, Ecology Action of Texas received a $94,200 grant for the Montopolis Nature Trail Network Enhancement project. The project includes construction and renovation of four miles of natural surface trail with bike racks, trail tools and signage.

The city of Laredo in Webb County received a $267,100 grant for the Shiloh Bike and Hike Trail Revitalization project. The project includes construction and renovation of 4.17-miles of natural surface trail with drainage work, erosion control, signage, bicycle repair stations and emergency call stations.

In Wise County, the city of Bridgeport received a $65,000 grant for the Endeavor Bridgeport 2022 project. The project includes renovation of one mile of trail and construction of four miles of trail with a restroom facility and signage.