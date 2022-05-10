MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexual assault of a child.

Jose Angel Ruiz Maya, 42, plead guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to a release from Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr.

The assault occurred on July 20, 2019 and the victim was 16 years old. Ruiz Maya was arrested on June 22, 2019.

“It takes a collaborative effort to ensure that we protect children from sexual predators,” said Criminal District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr., in the release. “I commend Chief Hope Palacios for securing a 40 year sentence and ensuring this predator does not hurt another child again.”