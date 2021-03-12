Matthew McConaughey to host virtual benefit concert, for winter storm recovery

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Texas-born actor Matthew McConaughey in partnership with Reliant, will host “We’re Texas,” a virtual benefit concert for winter storm recovery.

Funds collected during the virtual event will go to the just keep livin Foundation Texas Relief Fund. The benefit will help nonprofits across the state to offer aid to those who are still recovering from the effects of February’s historic winter storm.

The concert will stream on McConaughey’s Youtube channel on Sunday, March 21at 7 p.m, according to a press release.

The event will feature some of Texas’ “most well-known musical talents,” local Houston brands, beloved sports teams, and “real-life impact stories that speak to our state’s resilience and pride.”

“Everything’s bigger in Texas…including our support for one another,” said Matthew McConaughey in a press release statement. “We’re grateful to longtime partners with Texas roots like Reliant for their generous support and look forward to an uplifting musical and storytelling event that will help our neighbors, family, and friends in need across the state we call home.”

Reliant donated $1 million dollars to the foundation’s Texas Recovery Fund to support some of the non-profit organizations. According to the press release, some of the organizations include Team Rubicon, St. Bernard Project (SBP), Save the Children, Salvation Army of Texas, Meals on Wheels Central Texas, and Austin Disaster Relief Network.