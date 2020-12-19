Marshall man indicted by grand jury on child pornography charge

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall man was indicted Dec. 17 for possession of child pornography.

According to the indictment, 48-year-old Juan Flores knowingly possessed visual material that depicted an underage child. A Harrison County Grand Jury handed up the indictment for one count of possession of child pornography, which is a third-degree felony.

The investigation that led to his arrest was a joint effort between the Marshall Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Longview Police Department.

The Marshall Police Department urges citizens to report suspicious online conduct involving children to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline or call 1-800-THE-LOST, (800) 843-5678.