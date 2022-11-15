MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) — Marlin ISD and Harker Heights High School received disciplinary action on Monday.

The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) handed down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations.

Marlin High ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was issued two years suspension from sideline access and game administrator duties at Marlin ISD Events, two years probation, and a public reprimand for Section 51(a)(3), School District Personnel Violations.

FOX 44 reached out to Marlin ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson Jr. on the suspension and he sent over this statement.

“When issues arise that negatively impact students in the Marlin Independent School District, I have an obligation to speak up and protect them. As the superintendent, it is my ethical duty to ensure that students’ playing fields are fairly level, literally and metaphorically. Despite the decision made by the UIL, the focus shall remain on our student-athletes and coaching staff for their commitment to our community. As a district, we will continue to use discernment, advocacy, and courage when it comes to protecting our students, faculty, and staff,” says Marlin ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson Jr.

Dr. Henson did tell us what happened on the field on October 7th, when Marlin played against Crawford.

Henson says that the clock continued to run during an extra point attempt after Marlin scored a touch down. He says his head coach was trying to get the referees’ attention and was ignored six times.

That’s when Henson stepped up and talked to the ref and asked about the clock. Henson says Crawford received information about the clock and Marlin did not.

He continued to say that he was trying to advocate for his team as this was unfair for his football team and tried to get the attention of the white hat. He then stepped on the field and says he was cursed at loudly by a referee.

In addition, the Killeen Harker Heights boys basketball program was issued three years probation and a public reprimand for the same violation.

UIL also denied an appeal filed by student-athletes from Dickinson High School and Lorenzo High School for varsity eligibility, upholding the previous ruling of the district executive committee.