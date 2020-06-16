Marj Carpenter, reporter who became Presbyterian head, dies

This 1995 photo provided by the Presbyterian Church (USA) shows Marj Carpenter. Carpenter, who pushed international missionary work while briefly leading the nation’s largest Presbyterian denomination in the mid-1990s following a journalism career in West Texas that included covering millionaire swindler Billie Sol Estes, has died. She was 93. Carpenter died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at an assisted living facility in the West Texas city of Big Spring, her son, Jim Bob Carpenter, said Monday. (Presbyterian Church (USA) via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — Marj Carpenter, a Texas newspaper reporter who went on to briefly lead the nation’s largest Presbyterian denomination in the mid-1990s, has died.

She was 93.

Carpenter once described herself as “sinfully proud” of being Presbyterian and traveled to more than 120 countries on the behalf of Presbyterian Church (USA).

Her son, Jim Bob Carpenter, says his mother died Saturday at an assisted living facility in the West Texas city of Big Spring.

In July 1995 she was elected moderator of the church’s General Assembly _ the top elected post within Presbyterian Church (USA).