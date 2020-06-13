Man with links to ‘boogaloo’ movement indicted in Texas

FILE – In this file image provided by the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department, Aaron Swenson is seen in his police booking photo. The Arkansas man whose Facebook page included “boogaloo” references was arrested on April 11, 2020 by police in Texarkana, Texas, on a charge he threatened to ambush and kill a police officer on a Facebook Live video. He was indicted June, 11, 2020, on charges including attempt to commit capital murder of a peace officer. (Texarkana Police Department via AP)

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — A 36-year-old man with apparent ties to a loose movement of right-wing extremists has been indicted in Texas on charges including attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

Aaron Swenson was arrested in April in Texarkana, Texas, and accused of threatening to ambush and kill a police officer in a Facebook Live video.

Police say he was wearing a ballistic vest when officers took him into custody.

They found two loaded pistols and a shotgun in his car.

According to police and the Tech Transparency Project, a Facebook profile belonging to Swenson includes references to the “boogaloo” movement, a network of gun enthusiasts who support overthrowing the U.S. government.