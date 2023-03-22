SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding an escapee being captured after a short absence from the Tom Green County Detention Center

According to the release, inmate Delfino Gonzales Hill escaped from the Tom Green County Detention Center at approximately 1:56 p.m. Wednesday, March 22.

Multiple 911 calls were received by the San Angelo Police Department and the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office describing a male subject wearing an orange jumpsuit running in and out of traffic near U.S. Highway 277.

At 2:20 p.m. Hill was located by law enforcement when he then subsequently barricaded himself inside a vehicle parked in a construction area located within the 4000 block of the highway. The release states that evidence found in and around the vehicle indicates that Hill “may have come into possession of a firearm during the term of his escape.”

At 3:00 p.m. the Tom Green County Special Response Team utilized a tactical approach to the vehicle and removed Hill from the vehicle.

Hill was initially arrested by the SAPD for two felony-level offenses on Wednesday, March 15, when he poured gasoline onto himself while holding a lighter.