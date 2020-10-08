Man who sold Midland/Odessa Shooter AR-15 used in massacre pleads guilty to Unlicensed Firearms Dealing

MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox, the man who sold the AR-15 used to gun down 32 people in Midland and Odessa last year has pleaded guilty to a gun crime.

Marcus Anthony Braziel, 45, of Lubbock, pleaded guilty to one count of dealing firearms without a license and one count of subscribing to a false tax return before U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix, on Oct. 7.

“If you’re a firearms dealer – whether you’re selling out of a brick-and-mortar store, in your basement, or online – you must ensure that a background check is conducted on your purchasers,” said U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox. “As this case makes clear, dealing firearms without a license isn’t some obscure, technical violation. It is unlawful conduct that has real-world impact and the potential for devastating results. The Justice Department is committed to enforcing our nation’s long-held gun laws, designed to prevent firearms from falling into the wrong hands.”

“The thoroughness of this investigation shows the dedication of ATF and all of tis law enforcement partners,” said Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Dallas Field Division Jefferey C. Bosheck II. “This plea shows that people engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling firearms must do so lawfully to prevent prohibited persons from acquiring them. ATF provides potential dealers a straightforward way of becoming licensed without extensive complications or burdens.”

According to plea papers, Braziel admitted he sold Midland Odessa shooter Seth Aaron Ator an AR-15-style rifle on Oct. 8, 2016 – nearly three years before Ator used the gun to murder seven people and wound 25 more.

Ator had been noted as “mentally defective” and was therefore legally prohibited from possessing firearms. He first attempted to purchase a gun from a sporting goods store, but was rejected after the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) flagged his mental status. He later went around the NICS system by purchasing a gun from Braziel, who according to the release did not run background checks on any of his buyers.

Background checks are not necessarily required for in-state, private transfers. However, Braziel admitted he was “engaged in the business of selling firearms” – repeatedly devoting time and attention to purchasing and reselling guns for profit – and therefore needed to be licensed and conducting background checks.

According to the plea, over four years Braziel inadvertently sold firearms to four banned persons: a convicted felon, an man under felony indictment, an immigrant in the U.S. illegally, and Ator.

Alongside hiding his unlicensed deals, Braziel admitted that he also hid the income from his firearms sales from the IRS.

“The prosecution of individuals who intentionally conceal income and file false returns is a vital element of IRS Criminal Investigation’s enforcement strategy,” said IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Tamera Cantu, “IRS-CI is pleased with the successful resolution of this investigation due to the cooperative efforts of our law enforcement partners. This case shows there is no tolerance for illegal actions such as those taken by Mr. Braziel.”

Braziel now faces up to five years in federal prison, with his sentencing set for Jan. 7, 2021.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, IRS-Criminal Investigations Division, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Lubbock Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Haag, NDTX’s West Texas Branch Chief, is prosecuting the case.

