Man shoots woman at Texas cosmetology school, kills self

by: Associated Press

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — Police in northeast Texas say a man went to a cosmetology school and shot his estranged wife in the leg before walking into the parking lot and killing himself.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon at a shopping strip in Texarkana, Texas.

Police spokesman Shawn Vaughn says the man walked into Cosmetology Academy of Texarkana about 2 p.m. and shot his wife, who is a student at the school.

He then stepped outside and shot himself dead.

Vaughn says there were 15 to 20 people in the school but no one else was wounded.

