HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who was arrested several times for sexual encounters with horses was arrested on Wednesday for bestiality.

Cirilo Castillo was arrested by Special Rangers TC and the Southwest Cattle Raiser Association on a charge of bestiality, according to Hidalgo County Public Records.

ValleyCentral reported in 2013 that Castillo plead guilty after having sex with a horse named “India” on video.

In 2013, former Hidalgo County Sheriff Lupe Trevino said Castillo would continue.

“He is going to continue to do this,” Trevino said. “The people there in the neighborhood are just sick and tired of it, we just need to do something with this.”

In 2015, he was arrested after being accused of trying to have sex with a horse again, this time sustaining a leg injury after being kicked by the horse. He told authorities he was hit by a car and crawled to the barn for shelter.

According to public records, Castillo’s bond was $2,500 for his recent charge.

ValleyCentral has reached out to the SW Cattle Raiser Association for additional information on his arrest.