Man planning Trump rally at Selena statue faces legal action

Texas

by: Associated Press

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Selena’s family is threatening to sue a man who put a Make America Great Again hat on the late singer’s statue in Texas and is planning to hold a rally there this weekend, alleging that he is illegally using Selena’s image for profit.

Joe Michael Perez announced on his Facebook page he was organizing a Trump assembly at the statue in Corpus Christi on July 11, encouraging supporters to bring their flags and “Trump gear.”

The family’s cease and desist letter states that the political event “falsely implicates” that Quintanilla’s family endorses Trump.

Though the letter states Perez has two days to comply with the order, he says he looks forward to continuing with the rally at the Selena statue on Saturday.

