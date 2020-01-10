Man in hospital after Houston police shooting in parking lot

HOUSTON (AP) — A man is in a Houston hospital after police say a narcotics task force officer shot him several times in a confrontation in a southeast Houston drug store parking lot.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said two plainclothes officers were on stakeout in a black pickup truck shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday when a man wearing a backpack approached and tried to enter the truck.

Acevedo said that when the officers tried to warn the man away, he took off and unzipped his backpack, reached inside and raised the pack toward officers shouting, “I’ve got something for you.”

One of the officers opened fire, striking the man several times.

Acevedo says no weapons was found in the pack or nearby.

