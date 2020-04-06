Man found dead on Texas State Capitol grounds; cause unknown

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Department of Public Safety says a dead man was found on the grounds of the State Capitol.

A security guard came across the body Monday morning near the entrance to a state office building in the downtown Austin Capitol Complex.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, outside the Texas Workforce Commission building.

The agency didn’t identify the man or say what caused his death.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.

Sgt. Victor Taylor says the man was not a state employee and that it is typical for the Rangers to investigate potential crimes on the Capitol grounds.

