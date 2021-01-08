Man fighting for life after COVID-19 infection fulfills wish, marries longtime partner

PLAINVIEW, Texas – With the help of workers at Covenant Hospital Plainview, one Tulia man who is fighting for his life after a COVID-19 infection fulfilled his wish and married his life partner on Wednesday.

Juan Gonzalez-Aranda has been in the hospital for two months. He survived COVID-19, but is currently battling with the after effects of the virus.

After hearing that his health could further decline, he asked his longtime partner, Victoria Segovia, to marry him.

Upon hearing the news of the engagement, the staff at Covenant Hospital Plainview sprang into action to coordinate the wedding as soon as they could.

“We made lots of calls, and contacted the county on how we could make it happen, because he couldn’t leave the hospital,” said Alice Dowling, a charge nurse at the hospital, “All the people who were working here — nurses, dietary, everybody — they all pitched in and we were able to pay for it.”

Dr. William Hatch, Chief Hospitalist at the hospital, said he saw Aranda’s face beaming with joy when he saw his bride enter the hospital room.

“Time seemed to stop,” he said. “And we stopped talking about the negative things — the grim future.”

Segovia said the couple had been together for the past 14 years. She said the two met at a dance club and that Aranda was always an active person.

“In two months, his health really declined”, said Segovia, “I ask God every day that he send us a big blessing. [God] knows what he’s suffering through with his breathing.”

Segovia said she was glad to finally get married to Aranda and promised to stay true to her vows.

“I will not leave [his side]. If they want to kick me out, I’ll stand outside, until the very last breath,” she said.