Man charged after fatal crash in Texas that killed 3, hurt 9

KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — A man remains jailed after being charged in a fatal crash in Central Texas that killed three people and injured nine others.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office says members of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club were on a ride on Saturday south of Kerrville when a vehicle crossed a highway center strip and crashed into the group.

The vehicle’s driver, 28-year-old Ivan Robles, was arrested and has been charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter and six counts of intoxication assault.

Kerrville is located about 65 miles northwest of San Antonio.