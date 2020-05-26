Mall food courts, water parks & driver education programs will be able to open under Phase 2 of Texas reopening

AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 29: Texas Governor Greg Abbott arrives for his COVID-19 press conference at the Texas State Capitol in Austin. He announced the US Army Corps of Engineers and the state are putting up a 250-bed field hospital at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas, Sunday, March 29, 2020. (Photo by Tom Fox-Pool/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation allowing several services and activities to open under Phase 2 of the state’s plan to reopen after mass closures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the proclamation, the following can reopen with limited occupancy and/or regulations:

Water parks (beginning May 29) — occupancy must be limited to 25% and areas with video arcades must remain closed

Recreational sports programs for adults (May 31) — Games and competitions cannot begin until June 15

Driver education programs — operations can resume immediately

Food court dining areas within shopping malls — operations can resume immediately, but malls are encouraged to designate one or more individuals to ensure health and safety practices like customers maintaining six-feet of distance, cleaning and disinfecting of tables, etc.

In a press conference on April 27, Abbott announced Phase 1 of the reopening, which would begin on May 1 — allowing retail stores, restaurants and movie theaters to reopen.

On May 18, the Governor announced that the state had officially entered Phase 2, which allowed several businesses to reopen immediately, including child care facilities and massage parlors.

The announcement also allowed bars, bowling alleys and aquariums to reopen at 25%, beginning on May 22.