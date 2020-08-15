Male stripper gets 16 years in prison for threats to witness

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — A federal judge in Texas has sentenced a former male stripper to more than 16 years in prison on charges linked to having a shank in jail and threatening to have a white supremacist gang kill a witness.

A federal jury acquitted Collin Garrett Hayden of gun and drug charges in March but found him guilty of tampering with a witness.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to possessing contraband while in an East Texas jail.

Police began investigating Hayden in 2016 on suspicion of selling cocaine and methamphetamine in Shreveport, Louisiana, and at Dallas strip clubs where he performed.

Hayden’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.