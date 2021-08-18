Making a local girl’s wish come true

BELTON, Texas – The Make-A-Wish Foundation and volunteers spent Wednesday putting the final touches on Chloe Hammond’s backyard dance studio while she attended her first day of school.

Twelve-year-old Chloe has always dreamed of having a dance studio to express herself. Being active is essential for her – because she has Cystic Fibrosis – and movement helps improve her lung function.

While she was at school on Wednesday, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and American Constructors finished the final touches of her dream dance studio in her backyard. America Constructors Project Manager Belinda Santolucito says she has never been a part of a project as special as this.

“The American Constructors has a close group of subcontractors that we work with on our projects,” Santolucito said. “A lot of them, actually every single one of them that I reached out to, did not hesitate, and offered their labor services free.”

Santolucito says they started the building foundation in April – and it has been worth it.

“Giving back to the community has always been a focus for American Constructors, specifically when it comes to the needs of children,” Santolucito said.

Central & South Texas Make-A-Wish Foundation CEO/President Kathrin Brewer says this wish would not have been possible without the partnership of American Constructors.

“We’re grateful for our families for giving us the opportunity to be a part of what’s really a hard journey, and then be able to make such a difference in their lives,” Brewer said.

Brewer says when she heard Chloe’s story and met her parents, the process to make this wish a reality for her was organic.

“When we hit on the dance studio, Chloe was actually off the screen at that time on a video interview because of COVID,” Brewer said. “She was so excited about a dance studio. You saw her mom’s face light up, her dad’s face light up. It’s like, ‘Oh, the dance studio! That’s it!'”

The finishing touches were added while Chloe was at her first day of school. Brewer says the community’s help is what made the entire process special. Make-A-Wish Coordinator Claila Marentes says the project was full of happy emotions.

“To get to get to this moment of finally being able to present this to Chloe, and for her to actually enjoy it, and just really dance her heart out,” Marentes said.