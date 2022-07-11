AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Make-A-Wish North Texas announced in a press release on Monday that Kim Elenez will be its new President and Chief Executive Officer.

The release detailed that Elenez had developed the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill’s “first-ever overarching development marketing strategy” as the university’s first Chief Marketing Officer. Before UNC, the release said that Elenez worked at D Media Partners in Dallas, along with The Integer Group company where she helped build growth strategies for products including PepsiCo, ExxonMobil and more.

“Kim is the right leader to help us take Make-A-Wish North Texas to new heights. Her enthusiasm for Make A-Wish and impressive strategic vision will be critical in the coming years,” Vik Bhatia, Board Chair of Make-A-Wish North Texas, said.

“We need to work quickly to grant wishes that were delayed by the pandemic while addressing the significant growth in our North Texas communities. Her energy and combination of experience to meet this challenge complements her passion and strategic vision. We are fortunate that she will lead our organization as we continue to work toward granting the wish of every eligible child across North Texas,” concluded Bhatia.

The release added that Elenez is the co-founder of the Zambia Rural Women’s Empowerment Fund, which provides loans and supportive services to rural women entrepreneurs.

“I have admired the work and mission of the Make-A-Wish Foundation for years. Wishes are a game-changer for children with critical illness, and I am honored to be chosen as the next CEO in North Texas to lead this important work. I look forward to working alongside a talented and dedicated team across our 161-county territory to drive forward our mission of creating lifechanging wishes. Together, we will focus every day on bringing more joy to the deserving children of the entire North Texas region,” Elenez said.

According to the release, Charlotte Beattie, former CEO of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island, served as the chapter’s interim CEO before Elenez was named.