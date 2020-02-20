Maduro accused of “disappearing” US oilmen as trial delayed

FILE – In this Feb. 15, 2019 file photo, Dennysse Vadell sits between her daughters Veronica, right, and Cristina holding a digital photograph of father and husband Tomeu who is currently jailed in Venezuela with five other executives from Houston-based Citgo, in Katy, Texas, Friday. According to a family member of one of the other arrested men, they were rounded up while under house arrest in Venezuela on Feb. 5, 2020 by SEBIN intelligence police hours after President Donald Trump met Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s chief opponent at the White House. (AP Photo/John L Mone, File, File)

MIAMI (AP) — Family members of six American oil executives jailed in Venezuela are accusing Nicolas Maduro’s government of “forced disappearance” after they were inexplicably missing for the scheduled start of their trial on Wednesday.

Lawyers for the executives from Houston-based Citgo had been waiting at a Caracas courthouse for more than 6 hours for the men to be transferred by the nation’s intelligence police.

The men were detained in 2017 after being lured to Caracas for a business meeting.

They are awaiting trial on corruption charges stemming from a never executed plan to refinance some $4 billion in Citgo bonds by offering a 50% stake in the company as collateral.

The Trump administration has repeatedly called for their release.