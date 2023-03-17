FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) — The League of United Latin Americans held a press conference at Fort Hood on Friday morning in response to the death of Latina Army Private Ana Basaldua Ruiz. The organization is demanding an FBI investigation into her death.

21-year-old Army Private Basaldua Ruiz was found dead in her quarters at Fort Hood on Monday, March 13.

Her family shared that she complained about being a target of sexual harassment by other service members during her time on base – including one of her superiors.

Now organizations like LULAC are doing everything in their power to uphold and implement the laws intended to protect soldiers on post – especially with a case so similar to the late Vanessa Guillén.

“We stood on this very spot three-and-a-half years ago when Vanessa Guillen disappeared and was later found to have been killed. Never thinking we would be here again under similar circumstances. That is to say, the death of another Latina soldier,” shared LULAC National Communications Director David Cruz.

LULAC sent a letter on Friday morning formally requesting FBI Director Christopher Wray to consider opening an investigation. The group wants it conducted outside of the Army’s structure under the Vanessa Guillén Act, and to consider authorizing all forms of evidence brought forth from any military entity.

“We’re saying we’re concerned and we want to prevent this from happening again ever. Vanessa and Ana, they matter. They matter. And we want to make sure that their life is respected. And whatever changes need to take place, if they need to be taken place. And that’s what we’re going to help with,” said LULAC District 17 Director Analuisa Tapia.

Fort Hood has remained consistent in saying there was no foul play in the death of Basaldua Ruiz.

Moving forward, LULAC requested Friday to meet at the U.S. Pentagon with the general in charge of U.S. Army recruiting. They also asked everyone to keep Private Basaldua Ruiz family, in your prayers.