LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A man was shot by a police officer after allegedly crashing a stolen SUV into a gas station on Loop 287 and then allegedly stealing another SUV and crashing early Sunday morning, officials said.

According to Lufkin Police Department, Jamelle Yantoine Parker, 35 of Amarillo, crashed the first stolen SUV into Frank Avenue Big’s gas station around 3:20 a.m. and threatened to kill the clerk and rob the store.

Photo courtesy of Lufkin PD

Officials said Parker left the gas station and went to a nearby Whataburger and threatened to kill a driver in the drive-thru before grabbing them by the neck and allegedly stealing their SUV.

Lufkin Police Department said officers tried to block him from leaving by parking a patrol car in the drive-thru lane but then the man drove through and that’s when an officer shot him.

The now wounded man had started driving down Loop 287, going the wrong way, when officials said he lost control at the Loop 287 U.S. 69 underpass and turned into the trees near Allen Gin Road.

According to authorities, Parker was arrested and a tourniquet was applied to his leg before he was taken to a local hospital by Lufkin Fire Department.

Officials said Parker is set to be released from the hospital and taken to Angelina County Jail on Monday afternoon. Several jewelry sales tags were found in the first stolen SUV and Parker was allegedly wearing a “large amount” of gold jewelry when he was arrested, according to authorities.

The first SUV was reportedly stolen from Beaumont and officials said they are co-operating with Beaumont Police Department in their investigation. There were no other injuries in this incident and the Texas Rangers are investigating this officer involved shooting, according to Lufkin PD.

Lufkin PD is working with Beaumont Police Department to return the vehicle and jewelry.