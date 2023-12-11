EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 24-year-old man was arrested over the weekend at an apartment complex in Lubbock, Texas, for a murder warrant out of El Paso, that’s according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Jacob Willis, 24, was arrested by members of the Texas Anti-Gang Unit just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, at an apartment complex on the 5300 block of South Loop 289 in Lubbock, Texas.

Willis is facing a murder charge and other related charges, that’s according to Lubbock County jail records.

“The warrant was served in Lubbock, but the murder charge appears to have originated out of El Paso, Texas…” the Police Department said.

No further information has been released. We’re currently working on gathering more information and this story will be updated once we learn more.